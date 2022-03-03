Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.98. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,218. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

