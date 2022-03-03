Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JNJ stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.70. 42,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.
Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
