Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,484 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 83.5% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Grifols stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 22,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,836. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

