Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. 4,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,003. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

