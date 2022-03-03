Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.