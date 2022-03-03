Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.0555 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 54% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $151,980.47 and approximately $159.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

