CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

CTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

