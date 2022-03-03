CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.
CTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.
NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.