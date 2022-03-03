Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $83,903.33 and approximately $29.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.50 or 0.06673800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.59 or 1.00058795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

