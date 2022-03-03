Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 46,665 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.47. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $17.85.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

