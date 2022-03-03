Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 87,894 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 1,292.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,894 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nikola by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 735,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 33.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

