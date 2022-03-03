Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,634 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 116.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

