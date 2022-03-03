Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 87,473 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,473 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 51.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

