Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,545,000 after buying an additional 53,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.