Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.