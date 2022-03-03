Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

DHR opened at $274.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.54 and its 200 day moving average is $305.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.