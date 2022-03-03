Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $189.00 at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $153.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $156.83.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,698. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $3,228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

