Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.69. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

