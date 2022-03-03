Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 55.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 1,417 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,091 shares of company stock valued at $108,929 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

