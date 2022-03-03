CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer Sells 4,500 Shares

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CYBE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,907. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 382,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

