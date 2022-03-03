Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Cyren shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 8,517,230 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)
CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
