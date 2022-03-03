Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $373,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CYTK opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
