Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $373,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CYTK opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.