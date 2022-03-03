Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,213. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.