DA Davidson Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $77.39 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.