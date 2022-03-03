DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.20 Million

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $239,801.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00034768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00104678 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 550,019,197 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

