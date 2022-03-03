Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €90.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($101.57).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Daimler stock traded down €2.38 ($2.67) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €64.06 ($71.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,133,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €60.10 ($67.53) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

