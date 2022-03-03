Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $262,396.75.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,349.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

