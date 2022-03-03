Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

DE stock traded up $5.67 on Thursday, hitting $381.65. 127,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,873. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.55 and a 200-day moving average of $359.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

