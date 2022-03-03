Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.