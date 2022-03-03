Dennis Slamon Sells 6,396 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.