DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

XRAY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 126,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

