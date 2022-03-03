Derek Randall Sells 130,000 Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £88,400 ($118,609.96).

LON SFR opened at GBX 70 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.93. The company has a market cap of £216.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. Severfield plc has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.14).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

