Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

About Dermata Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.