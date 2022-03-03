Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 1,090.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $923.83.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

