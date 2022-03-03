Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $305.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $353.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.16.

Shares of Target stock opened at $224.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.30. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

