Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Up 0.8%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €44.23 ($49.70) and last traded at €43.91 ($49.34). Approximately 5,529,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.56 ($48.94).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

