Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $195.12 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $159.74 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.15.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

