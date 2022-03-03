Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $147.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.74.

FANG opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

