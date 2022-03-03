Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DSX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

