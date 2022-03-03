Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Shares of DMRC traded down $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,808. The company has a market capitalization of $410.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

