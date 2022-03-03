Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $106.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,281,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,164,000 after buying an additional 249,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.