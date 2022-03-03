Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,561 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $50,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPN stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

