Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Bill.com worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $1,960,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $20,266,006. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $234.41 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

