Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Zendesk worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $124.19 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.