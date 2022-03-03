Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.31 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.78 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

