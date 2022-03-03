Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

