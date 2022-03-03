Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 228.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

