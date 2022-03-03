Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of DIN opened at $71.11 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

