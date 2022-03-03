Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 3,238 Average PT from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,238 ($43.45).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($42.26) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.79) to GBX 3,290 ($44.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($43.69) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($149,977.83).

LON:DPLM traded down GBX 84 ($1.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,624 ($35.21). The stock had a trading volume of 141,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,008. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($30.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($47.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,890.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

