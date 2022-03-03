Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $19.15. 18,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 10,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Get Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.