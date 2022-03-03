Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires Shares of 20,879 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $110.91. 23,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,761. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.